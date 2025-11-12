The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has decided to expanded its recent pop-up office initiative into 2026
RDOS pop-ups continue
The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has decided to expanded its recent pop-up office initiative into 2026.
"The in-person community events facilitate meaningful conversations about RDOS projects and services and provide residents, property owners, and visitors with FireSmart and emergency preparedness checklists, information about Voyent Alert! notifications and Emergency Support Services, and other RDOS resource materials," explained the RDOS in a press release.
"Refreshments and activity sheets for children and youth are also available."
The success of such events in 2025 prompted the expansion into next year. Feedback collected included concerns about floods and wildfires, short-tern rentals andinvasive species, which have been disseminated to RDOS staff to address.
"2026 pop-up offices will be scheduled during community events whenever possible, including the Similkameen Sizzle in Keremeos and Canada Day celebrations in Okanagan Falls," the RDOS said.
"Feedback from 2025 events highlighted concerns about flooding and wildfires, short-term rentals, and invasive species, which RDOS staff are addressing.
Dates and locations, when they are scheduled, will be shared on RDOS websites, social media channels, and via Voyent Alert!
