Penticton News

Penticton safety committee holding special open meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss controversial tiny homes project

Committee on tiny homes

Photo: Castanet Penticton city council approves new crosswalk tribute.

Penticton's Public Safety Advisory Committee will be meeting this afternoon to discuss the controversial Heart and Hearth Tiny Homes project pitched as transitional housing for the unhoused.

At a meeting in early November, council voted to delay potential approval of a temporary use permit for the 50-unit transitional housing project, fully funded by the province and aimed at helping alleviate the issue of growing homeless encampments in the city.

Following the decision, the Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs Christine Boyle continued to urge the importance of the project, while also noting the province's funding offer is not open ended, sending a warning to Penticton council to, ostensibly use it or lose it.

This afternoon, Wednesday Nov. 12, the committee will be meeting at 3 p.m. at City Hall's council chambers. The public are welcome to attend to learn more and join the discourse. It will also be available via Zoom link, which can be found here.