Penticton News

100 Men Who Care in Penticton hosting open house for charitable efforts, with free beer

Can we buy you a beer?

Photo: Pixabay Have a beer, help out a local charity.

The holidays are fast approaching, and there is a group of men in the South Okanagan that are helping find gifts for those in need while sharing a brew or two.

The 100 Men Who Care program in Penticton will have its final meeting of the year this month, welcoming three local charities focused on helping out for the holidays.

The program is a quarterly meetup of local men who wish to give back to the community. Membership fees go into a pool of money that is then allocated by vote to charities who make their pitches at the meetings.

Since 2016, the group has raised over $230,000 for local non-profits.

On Nov. 18 at 5:30 p.m. at The Standard Space in Penticton, the final meeting of the year will take place and this time, it's an open house. All are welcome to come by and see how the program works, no strings attached.

"In one hour, you’ll hear from three local charities, build your network, and have a beer on the guys. If you like what you see and have an hour to spare four times a year, you can join a group of individuals pushing for positive change," said Levi Ravn, volunteer coordinator.

"If the program isn't for you, there's still the notion of a free beer!"

Check out the event for more information or click here.