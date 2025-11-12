Penticton News

Penticton's Tempest Theatre showcasing raw human truth in new show

Show to tell human truth

Photo: Tempest Theatre New show "Unfiltered" coming to Penticton.

Penticton's Tempest Theatre’s upcoming production aims to answer the question: "What happens when we stop filtering our lives and start telling the truth?"

The show, called Unfiltered: Our Stories, takes to the stage Nov. 20 and 22, showcasing deeply personal stories from five different artists.

"These performances explore disability, loss, and identity with humour, pain, and grace, reminding us that the simple act of truth-telling can become its own form of freedom. Each night concludes with a handful of pre-selected audience members offering short, original pieces that extend that same spirit of courage and connection," reads a press release from Tempest.

The goal is to show work that is emotionally resonant, intellectually alive, and socially relevant.

“Theatre has always been a place where people come together to make meaning,” said artistic director Kate Twa.

“With Unfiltered, we wanted to strip back the polish and give artists room to speak from where they really live, the messy, complicated, human places we all recognize.”

The stories are darkly funny at times, brutally honest at others, and are an opportunity for the audience to share an experience.

“There’s something radical about simply telling the truth,” said Twa.

“We spend so much of our lives filtered, through screens, through expectations, through fear. This evening reminds us that honesty itself is a creative act.”

