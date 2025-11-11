Penticton News
Salvation Army Kettle Campaign in Penticton seeking volunteers
Kettle volunteers needed
The Penticton Salvation Army is launching its annual Christmas Kettle Campaign this week.
From Nov. 12 through Dec. 24, volunteers will be ringing bells and collecting donations at locations throughout the city, raising funds for the Salvation Army's work in the community.
The operation only succeeds through generous volunteers.
Anyone wishing to get involved is urged to apply online here, or contact Mary Arthur for more information at 250-488-0726.
