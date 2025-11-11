Penticton News

Find a local South Okanagan-Similkameen Remembrance Day ceremony

Photo: City of Penticton Remembrance Day in Penticton in a past year.

Today is Remembrance Day, and communities throughout the South Okanagan-Similkameen will be honouring veterans and those lost.

For anyone wishing to attend a public ceremony, here are some options throughout the region.

Summerland

The Summerland Legion Branch #22 will host its annual Remembrance Day Service, with the ceremony beginning at 11 a.m. after the unveiling of the refurbished cenotaph at 10:45 a.m.

While construction work is still going on Wharton Street, the area around the Cenotaph will be fully accessible for the ceremony.

Penticton

Remembrance Day ceremonies will be taking place on Tuesday, with the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 40 parade starting at Penticton Trade and Convention Centre parking lot at 10 a.m., followed by a ceremony inside the facility at 10:45 a.m.

People can also choose to attend an outdoor cenotaph ceremony at 10:30 a.m. at Veteran’s Park in the 100 block of Main Street.

Okanagan Falls

The Okanagan Falls Legion will host a ceremony beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the cenotaph located on Veterans’ Way.

Oliver

The Oliver Legion will host a service at Oliver Community Hall starting at 9:30 a.m., followed by a march to the cenotaph for an 11 a.m. ceremony.

Following that, they will march back to the legion.

Osoyoos

Doors will open at 10 a.m. at Sonora Community Centre for a service at 10:45 a.m.

That will be followed by laying of wreaths at the cenotaph/

Keremeos

The Keremeos Legion will host its annual event starting at Legion headquarters, and marching to the cenotaph for an 11 a.m. memorial event.

The ceremony will include the Last Post, two minutes of silence, and the laying of wreaths.

Following the ceremony, all are welcome to enjoy homemade chilli or chicken soup at the Legion.

Princeton

The Princeton Legion will host a ceremony starting at 10:40 a.m. at the Princeton Cenotaph. The ceremony is open to the public and will be followed by chilli and a bun at the Legion's lounge.