MP Helena Konanz, Similkameen-South Okanagan-West Kootenay, holding round table on drug decriminalization in Penticton
MPs host drug round table
South Okanagan residents are invited to a round table on drugs and decriminalization, featuring local MP Helena Konanz and a shadow minister.
On Nov. 12 from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m., join Konanz and Dan Mazier, MP for Riding Mountain and Conservative Shadow Minister of Health at the Penticton constituency office.
The goal will be a discussion about the impacts of drug decriminalization and related health concerns.
Attendance is free but space is limited, so those interested are asked to RSVP by email at [email protected].
The constituency office is open at 101–196 Wade Avenue West.
