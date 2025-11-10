Penticton News

MP Helena Konanz, Similkameen-South Okanagan-West Kootenay, holding round table on drug decriminalization in Penticton

MPs host drug round table

Photo: Contributed MPs hosting round table on drug decriminalization in Penticton.

South Okanagan residents are invited to a round table on drugs and decriminalization, featuring local MP Helena Konanz and a shadow minister.

On Nov. 12 from 2:30 to 3:45 p.m., join Konanz and Dan Mazier, MP for Riding Mountain and Conservative Shadow Minister of Health at the Penticton constituency office.

The goal will be a discussion about the impacts of drug decriminalization and related health concerns.

Attendance is free but space is limited, so those interested are asked to RSVP by email at [email protected].

The constituency office is open at 101–196 Wade Avenue West.