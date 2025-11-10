Penticton News

South Okanagan full of community services and passionate people behind them

Community service heroes

Photo: @sosvcokanagan Volunteers at the South Okanagan Volunteer Centre in an October photo.

This week, as we remember those who served and continue to serve our country, we also reflect on those who work tirelessly to serve the South Okanagan community.

The South Okanagan Similkameen Community Connections Volunteer Centre has spent the last 20 years providing a critical service to the surrounding communities and its businesses and organizations: volunteers.

The centre only has one staff member: the executive director, Subrina Monteith, who works alongside several contractors, volunteers, and a board of directors.

“We manage a website where non profit organizations can list their volunteer roles at no cost,” said Monteith. “We offer one on one meetings with volunteers to assist them in finding the ultimate volunteer experience in their community.”

Their time, dedication and hard work at the centre connects volunteers with a variety of organizations and businesses, ultimately assisting in bringing services to the community these organizations otherwise wouldn’t be able to provide.

“All healthy communities have volunteers who support all organizations from festivals and events to social service programs,” explained Monteith. “Volunteers support many organizations who would not be able to deliver critical programs or festivals without volunteers.

“Volunteers are key pillars of all communities.”

And the Volunteer Centre serves its volunteers, too.

“We advocate for volunteers with disabilities or limitations to find volunteer roles that are a good fit for their skills, time and goals,” said Monteith.

And the Volunteer Centre has a large outreach, servicing “Penticton, Summerland, Oliver, Osoyoos, Keremeos, Princeton and all communities within the Regional District Okanangan Similkameen, including Naramata, Kaleden, Okanagan falls etc.,” said Monteith.

And of course volunteering has its perks, other than the feel good of doing good for your community!

“McLeod and Scneiderat have donated five prizes: free draws which can be found on our website www.volunteercentre.info for volunteers to win WestJet gift certificates or local travel packages,” said Monteith.

For more information on the South Okanagan Similkameen Community Connections Volunteer Centre and how to get involved click here.

Two Penticton organizations dedicated to preserving history of not only the community and surrounding areas, but of history through literature, are the Penticton Museum and Archives and Penticton Public Library.

Established in 1954, the Penticton Museum and Archives began offering its services to the community on the S.S. Sicamous before moving to its current location at 785 Main St.

It strives to ensure “cultural and natural heritage management" for the “development of Penticton’s physical identity and community character.”

The museum is run by volunteers, in shifts of three to four hours once per week, and it's this hard work and dedication that allows for the showcasing of both permanent and temporary archives, including Penticton: The Shape of Place (permanent), The Hands-On Heritage Lab (Permanent), and Bill Pickerill Military Gallery (Permanent). Currently on temporary exhibit is Dinosaurs of BC.

And like some of the above exhibits state: they’re hands-on!

Volunteers also assist in providing services such as museum tours, and Brown Bag Lecture Series, which are held every Tuesday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., from September to April.

Admission to the museum is by donation.

Hosted in the same building is the Penticton Public Library, which began offering services in 1909.

Much like the museum, the library is also run by a team of volunteers and employees, who dedicate their time and efforts to providing a wide-selection of books, magazines, movies and TV series, while also hosting a variety of programs and events that cater to all ages and interests.

Throughout the month of November, visit the Penticton Public Library to partake in Holiday cards making with mixed media, small gift projects, and gift bag decorating.

For more information on what Penticton has to offer click here.