'Defined by compassion': Cherished community member and hiking organizer passes in tragic accident
Beloved hike organizer dies
A beloved South Okanagan community member and hiking organizer has passed away to an outpouring of condolences over the weekend.
On Monday, BC Coroners Service confirmed it is investigating the death of Brian Stothard.
Hundreds of people honoured his memory online, nothing his infectious enthusiasm for the outdoors and welcoming nature.
"Brian had a very contagious, vibrant, generous spirit with the most welcoming of smiles. He will be sorely missed," said one person on social media.
"To me, he helped give me confidence in sharing something I loved with my son," another wrote.
"My first time I went on a big hike with the group and found myself freaked out when returning from the top of this hike. If it wasn’t for you [Brian], don’t know how I would have gotten down."
The former C.N. Rail railway worker organized many hikes in the South Okanagan, frequently posting them to local Facebook groups, sharing his love of the outdoors.
The cause of Stothard's death has been reported as a "tragic accident." BC Coroners Service said it could not provide further details as its investigation remains open.
A memorial for Stothard will be held next year.
