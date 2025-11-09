Penticton News

Annual Lunch with Santa charitable program needs support from partners in Penticton

Photo: Contributed A previous Lunch with Santa event

Lunch with Santa is entering its 26th event year and needs support from the Penticton community to get it ready for local kids.

Sprott Shaw College will be hosting its charity-based family event on Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, at the Senior’s Drop-in Centre in Penticton.

"We are looking for partners in the community to contribute to this day for the children: by monetary donation, donation of supplies, services, prizes, or hosting of a table/booth with a free activity for the children to participate in," they said.

Attendees do pay an $8 entry fee, with all activities and lunch included.

"Everyone attending can enter a draw for one of our fabulous gift baskets with their entry ticket. We raise money for our charity of choice by selling additional raffle tickets," They said.

Gift baskets can be valued at 100s of dollars and may include everything from books to stuffed toys to gift certificates and hotel stays.

"We provide options for every age group and interest; we’ve even had hockey tickets and airplane rides. We are happy to receive whatever you would like to contribute – no donation is too big or too small."

Their lunch for the event consists of homemade macaroni & cheese, hot dogs, and juice. Activities can include face painting, colouring, crafts, pictures with Santa, cookie decorating, and a bouncy castle.

Sprott Shaw College said they've had anywhere from 150 to 200 children in attendance throughout the day at previous years' events.

"In addition to all this, our students and staff prepare 100 'Craft Kits' for any child unable to attend the actual event. These kits are for sale at the campus, and include crafts, treats and a box of Mac & Cheese."

This year's chosen charity is the Okanagan Outlaws Jr. Roller Derby team, part of Penticton Roller Skate Society.

"This is an inclusive youth program that welcomes skaters of all genders, backgrounds, and skill levels. With the goal of building confidence, teamwork, and resilience in a fun, supportive environment, they strive to create a space where every child feels they belong," they said.

"All contributions ensure equitable access to the sport and support the development of confident, capable youth in our community.”

Anyone interested in getting involved with the annual Lunch with Santa can email Zola Goebel, event coordinator and "executive elf," at [email protected] to discuss options to contribute.