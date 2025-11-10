Penticton News

Dragonboat Pub donates $1,500 to Penticton Paddle Sports Association boathouse fundraiser

Photo: Cannery Brewing Keith from the Dragonboat Pub (left) and Ian from Cannery Brewing (right) present the cheque to Launa (centre) of the Penticton Paddle Sports Association.

Drinking beer from Cannery Brewing at Penticton's Dragonboat Pub helped out big this summer.

"With your support, we were able to make a $1,500 donation to the Penticton Paddle Sports Association to help their fundraising efforts to build a new boathouse," Cannery Brewing said in a social media post.

"Thanks to everyone for helping to make a difference for the Penticton Paddle Sports Association."

The non-profit brought 3000 paddlers to Penticton this year between the two outrigger and two dragon boat events they hosted.