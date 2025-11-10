Penticton News
Dragonboat Pub donates $1,500 to Penticton Paddle Sports Association boathouse fundraiser
Pub helps out paddle sports
Photo: Cannery Brewing
Keith from the Dragonboat Pub (left) and Ian from Cannery Brewing (right) present the cheque to Launa (centre) of the Penticton Paddle Sports Association.
Drinking beer from Cannery Brewing at Penticton's Dragonboat Pub helped out big this summer.
"With your support, we were able to make a $1,500 donation to the Penticton Paddle Sports Association to help their fundraising efforts to build a new boathouse," Cannery Brewing said in a social media post.
"Thanks to everyone for helping to make a difference for the Penticton Paddle Sports Association."
The non-profit brought 3000 paddlers to Penticton this year between the two outrigger and two dragon boat events they hosted.
More Penticton News
RECENT STORIES
- Dedicated to wild sheepPenticton - 7:00 pm
- Waterscorpion in winterBug of the Week - 7:00 pm
- Immigration lawyers busyKelowna - 7:00 pm
- Wildlife park for Family DayKamloops - 6:00 pm
- Police chase ends in crashSalmon Arm - 5:01 pm
Real Estate
#14 - 4400 Gallaghers Dr E
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$914,900
more details
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$914,900
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Bobbie (& Susie) South Okanagan BC SPCA >
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
© 2026 Castanet.net