Downtown Penticton hosting second Annual Holiday Shopping Event
Festive fun with shopping
Downtown Penticton will be adding a "Sprinkle of Magic" once again this holiday season, with their second annual holiday shopping event.
On Saturday, Nov. 29, four activity hubs will be spread out in downtown area, each offering a different style to explore, shop, and celebrate.
Shoppers will get to enjoy live music, complimentary treats and warm hot cocoa, gift card giveaways and exclusive offers, activities for all ages and photo ops with holiday characters.
Activity Hub locations are at
- Tickleberry’s Greenspace – 202 Main Street
- Cannery Brewing – 198 Ellis Street
- Highway 97 Brewing – 200 Ellis Street
- White Lioness Metaphysics – 419 Main Street
Gift Card giveaways are from downtown businesses with a combined total value of $5,000.
For a chance to win a $500 gift card shopping spree, shoppers can take part in the A Sprinkle of Magic Passport activity by collecting stamps from each hub location. Once completed, passports can be entered into a draw.
The City of Penticton will have free two-hour parking on the streets during the event.
"Come kick off your holiday season with us and experience the magic of downtown Penticton,” the Downtown Penticton BIA said in an event announcement.
The Sprinkle of Magic event will run from noon to 4 p.m.
