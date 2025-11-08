Penticton News

Penticton's Discovery House Chopper raffle raises $152,000

Casey Richardson

One lucky man was officially made the owner of a unique custom-built bike from Penticton's Discovery House Chopper of Hope fundraiser on Friday night.

Raffle tickets have been on sale since the bike was unveiled in June, bringing in more than $152,000 for the recovery resource society.

The 1971 Harley Davidson was built by Darrell Richards and Jimmy Slimz, along with 12 clients from Discovery House.

The fundraiser is in honour of former Discovery House Executive Director Jerome Abraham, who passed away last year when he lost his battle with cancer.

Slimz said he and Richards pitched the idea to the rest of the board last year. From there, they were able to gather funds together, purchase a frame and start the process of building the bike.

The bike described the bike as a “rolling piece of art that stands for sobriety and a new life.” It went on a bit of a road show around the community, showing up at local events with Peachfest and the beach cruise.

Blaine Russell, Executive Director, said to the crowd on Friday night that he was worried in the first few months that they were only going to raise around $50K, while they had a goal of $100,000.

"At first it was it was about that as well. How much money can we raise?" he said. "We started going to Safeway, Superstore, grocery stores, stuff like that. And wow, what a difference. It's a game changer for us."

He said three of their current clients going through recovery were from when they met on the road.

The money raised will cover beds for four guys for a year.

Many of the clients who come into the house are on government assistance through the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction. But unfortunately, the ministry only pays a limited amount per day to support the treatment.

That amount is well below what Discovery House actually has to pay out in order to give them the care that they need.

Luke, a client of Discovery House, told the crowd that nine months ago, before entering treatment, he was in pretty rough shape.

"Going through the house, getting to know all the guys and all the incredible staff, it's giving me an opportunity to get my life back," he said.

"I remember the night I got asked if I wanted to come work on this thing... the bike frame had just come back from getting painted, and we mounted the engine. It was a really good night to be there."

Luke went on tour with the bike throughout the summer, doing fundraising work and said it was one of the best opportunities.

After other members shared their stories, the winner of the raffle was announced to the crowd.

As he was not in attendance at the event, Russel and Slimz phoned up the winner, Robb Perkinson, in front of the crowd.

All proceeds raised from the fundraiser will directly support Discovery House, which provides support for wellness, recovery, and improvements to the overall quality of life for individuals struggling with addiction.