Head Chefs from Penticton's Poplar Grove Winery Restaurant win Vancouver culinary celebration honouring women
Local chefs take home gold
Two Penticton chefs took home first place at an all-women culinary event aimed at building a national movement that uplifts female-led culinary teams.
Yes Shef took place on Thursday night at the Fairmont Pacific Rim and featured 15 competitors.
The event aims to shine a spotlight on Canada’s top women in food and beverage, where attendees get the opportunity to connect face to face with chefs and taste their creation for the event.
Poplar Grove Winery Restaurant Executive Chef Stacy Johnston and Chef de Cuisine Minette Lotz took home the best dish award for their Wild Sockeye Carpaccio with bay leaf aioli, verjus vinaigrette, apple sumac mignonette and sunchoke chips.
Each chef is paired with an up-and-coming woman culinary student, creating a mentorship opportunity that helps shape the next generation of talent.
More Penticton News
- Bullets shot into homeTrail - 4:07 pm
- Heat to quarter-finalsSports - 4:04 pm
- Looking at more bus stopsSummerland - 3:54 pm
- Probe into Trump's threatsCanada/U.S. - 3:43 pm
- TRU anglers in third placeKamloops - 3:09 pm
3 bedrooms 4 baths
$608,900
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Birdie South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel