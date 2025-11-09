Penticton News

Head Chefs from Penticton's Poplar Grove Winery Restaurant win Vancouver culinary celebration honouring women

Local chefs take home gold

Photo: Poplar Grove Winery Executive Chef Stacy Johnston (middle) and Chef de Cuisine Minette Lotz (right) took first place at Yes Shef Vancouver

Two Penticton chefs took home first place at an all-women culinary event aimed at building a national movement that uplifts female-led culinary teams.

Yes Shef took place on Thursday night at the Fairmont Pacific Rim and featured 15 competitors.

The event aims to shine a spotlight on Canada’s top women in food and beverage, where attendees get the opportunity to connect face to face with chefs and taste their creation for the event.

Poplar Grove Winery Restaurant Executive Chef Stacy Johnston and Chef de Cuisine Minette Lotz took home the best dish award for their Wild Sockeye Carpaccio with bay leaf aioli, verjus vinaigrette, apple sumac mignonette and sunchoke chips.

Each chef is paired with an up-and-coming woman culinary student, creating a mentorship opportunity that helps shape the next generation of talent.