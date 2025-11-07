Penticton News

Penticton announces information sessions on contentious transitional tiny homes project

Info sessions on tiny homes

Photo: Castanet Penticton announces information meetings about proposed tiny homes project.

Penticton residents will have a chance to attend multiple information sessions regarding a contentious transitional housing project in the coming weeks.

City of Penticton staff and BC Housing representatives will be on hand at one in-person meeting and one virtual meeting in the coming weeks.

The tiny homes saga

On Nov. 4 at a contentious meeting, council voted to delay potential approval of a temporary use permit for a Heart and Hearth 50-unit transitional housing project, fully funded by the province and aimed at helping alleviate the issue of growing homeless encampments in the city.

The TUP would have allowed the project, which is not a shelter and would include 24//7 staffing and connections to further support for those who live at the location, to operate for three years at the corner of Okanagan Avenue and Dartmouth Road, currently a dog run.

City staff noted they had spent a lot of time advocating that the province extend the Heart and Hearth program to Penticton, and some speculated a risk of having to start from scratch should council reject the offer now.

That warning proved prescient, as the provincial government came out with a use-it-or-lose-it stance, explaining that should Penticton council not approve the TUP, they may look elsewhere to spend their funds.

Council had already voted 4-2 to put the matter over until the Dec. 2 meeting, with public engagement sessions in the interim.

Engagement plans

On Friday, the city announced three information sessions, as council had directed.

An in-person session will be held at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre on Nov. 20 from 5 to 7 p.m.

"This will be an opportunity to learn more about the temporary housing program, hear a presentation from City staff and to ask questions one-on-one with project partners about the proposal. Council will be in attendance to hear from the community as well," explains a city press release.

Two virtual attendance opportunities will be announced "at a later date," with more information expected next week.

Other ways to participate

Citizens can also share their thoughts by submitting correspondence to council ahead of the Dec. 2 meeting.

Find more information on the project here, and submit written correspondence by Dec. 2 at 9:30 a.m. to be included in the council package later that day.