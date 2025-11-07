Penticton News

Penticton Rotary clubs hosting fun fundraisers for good causes

Photo: Barley Mill Brew Pub Enjoy a burger and beer, watch a football game, and help local kids at upcoming Rotary event.

Penticton Rotary clubs are have some fun fundraisers planned this month.

On Sunday, Nov. 16, catch the Grey Cup at Barley Mill Brew Pub at a Rotary Club of Penticton event supporting the Starfish Pack Program.

That program sends students in need home from school for the weekends with meals, to ensure none go hungry.

Tickets are $25, and include a burger, fries and beer. Kickoff is at 3 p.m.

For more information and tickets, click here.

Then on Tuesday, Nov. 18, check out the Rotary Club of Penticton Sunrise's Trivia Night at Cannery Brewing.

"We will be located in the ALEcatraz room and this event is open to minors," explained a Rotary member.

"If you enter a team, be sure to have a mix of ages on your team. I have learned from experience that this helps your odds of finishing in the top three!"

Proceeds from the $12 entry fee will go to charitable causes in the community. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. before trivia starts at 6 p.m.. Tickets are available online here.