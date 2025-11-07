Penticton News

Penticton's first pantomime opens tonight, promising plenty of laughs

Hilarious holiday fun

Photo: Many Hats Theatre Co. Some of the hilarious characters in Cinderella: A Traditional British Pantomime in Penticton

It's opening night in Penticton for a fairytale like you have never seen before.

Many Hats and Showtime! theatre companies are opening Cinderella: A Traditional British Pantomime, described as an early Christmas present for Pentictonites.

Pantomimes are a colourful, loud and fun style of musical comedy, with lots of audience participation encouraged.

Sing along, boo the villain, cheer for the hero as the classic fairytale gets a a live theatre twist.

And in this version, Cinderella's royal ball is a "Christmas ball," so expect carol sing-alongs.

It's a family-friendly show guaranteed to spread smiles.

The show runs through Nov. 30 at The Cannery Stage. For more information and tickets, click here.