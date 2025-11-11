Penticton News

Help feed local kids through annual student-led 10,000 Tonight fundraiser in Penticton

Photo: Contributed The student leadership team behind this year's 10,000 Tonight fundraiser.

The annual 10,000 Tonight fundraising food drive organized by Penticton students is fast approaching, and there are many ways to get involved.

Run by leadership students at Penticton Secondary and Princess Margaret Secondary School, the non-profit initiative aims to collect thousands of non-perishable food items for local families in need, to be donated through the Salvation Army.

Each year, hundreds of student volunteers from both schools work together on the project.

It is easy to participate. Simply leave non-perishable food items on your porch on Nov. 20 by 5 p.m., and leadership students will touring the city to collect them.

Donations can also be made at Save On Foods and Walmart in marked bins.

Students who attend Pen High or Maggie, as well as Columbia, KVR, West Bench or Uplands elementary schools, can bring their donations to school with them for collection.

Monetary donations can be made online here.