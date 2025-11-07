Penticton News

Transit hours in Penticton extended into evening to accommodate home game Vees crowds

Transit to and from the Vees

Photo: City of Penticton Transit home after Vees games now an option.

Penticton city council has voted to extend transit hours into the evening on nights there is a Vees home game.

Starting tonight, Nov. 7, Vees fans can choose to ride the bus to and from the South Okanagan Events Centre, using the extended service to get home.

The city advises of two options post-game:

For games starting before 6:30 p.m., the last regularly scheduled bus leaves from the stop at Wade and Caribou at 9:35 p.m.

For games starting at 6:35 p.m. or later, the City if offering an extended service, with the last bus leaving from Power Street (in front of the Casino) at 10:27 p.m.

