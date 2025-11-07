Penticton News

Penticton cannabis grow-op ordered to pay local contractor $270K

Grow-op ordered to pay up

Photo: Pure Fire Company Instagram A photo of one of Pure Fire Company's grow-op

A cannabis grow operation based in Penticton has been ordered to pay a local contractor more than $270,000 after a B.C. Supreme Court judge ruled they failed to pay for work done on their electrical and HVAC system.

According to the ruling published on Thursday, Aaron Yazlovasky with G. Little Electric Ltd. first started discussions with Pure Fire Company operators Bill Lewis and his son, Cody Lewis in April of 2020.

The legal grow-op owners were looking at building another operation in Penticton and seeking Yazlovasky to do the HVAC and electrical contracting work.

"The parties both agreed that they discussed an arrangement whereby the plaintiff would supply labour and materials in exchange for shares in the defendant's business," B.C. Supreme Court Justice Steven Wilson said in his decision.

With their discussions not made in writing, the dispute later grew as to whether they reached a deal and, if so, on what terms.

The Lewis' claimed that an estimate of $150,000 was given by Yazlovasky that covered both the HVAC and the electrical work, and while there were a couple of agreed-upon extras as the project proceeded, the estimate served as a cap.

They also argued that design work for the electrical system was "inadequate" and as a result, they have to operate below capacity.

Yazlovasky alleged that the estimate of $150,000 was for the HVAC only and not the electrical work or other specific equipment they required.

He also took direction from the grow-op for their electrical requirements and that the work was "done in accordance with the electrical code and in a good and workmanlike manner."

The relationship started to sour when invoices were being made but left unpaid, and grew over the $150,000 mark.

"According to Mr. Yazlovasky, the invoices were held or delayed until they reached approximately $150,000. The first invoice, dated July 1, 2021, was #7757 for $102,409.86. There were three invoices issued in August and two more issued in November 2021, by which time the total amount billed was $308,730.09," Wilson said.

In early 2022, Yazlovasky's frustration escalated after what he "considered to have been a lowball offer," and he had pulled the disconnect switches from the air conditioning units at the property.

"He pulled the switches out of the ground-floor units, which caused the AC units to switch off. He says he went back the next day to put them back in, but the facility was locked, and the AC units were running again."

Cody was at the facility when the switches were pulled, and he was able to find and install replacement switches to fix the problem. The air conditioners did not function for approximately three to four hours.

"Yazlovasky admitted that he removed the AC disconnect switches and that he did so because he was upset. He agreed that what he did was wrong, that he let his emotions get the better of him, and that he should not have done it."

Cody claimed that the AC shut-off led to them losing well over $100,000 worth of cannabis plants.

Justice Wilson did not agree, citing a lack of evidence on causation.

He did find that Yazlovasky was responsible for the cost of acquiring replacement disconnect switches, as well as damages for finding and installing the replacement switches.

He also ruled that the grow-op was entitled to an award of punitive damages, which totalled $22,000.

Justice Wilson ruled that the Lewis family failed to prove that the electrical work done by Yazlovasky was not done with care and skill.

Yazlovasky was entitled to judgment on his claim for $293,293.59, minus the $22,000 in damages, leaving $271,293.59 to be paid.