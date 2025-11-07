Similkameen Country Development Association to move back to Info Centre
Visitor centre's new tenants
The Similkameen Country Development Association is moving back into the Keremeos Visitor Information Centre building.
In a Thursday press release, the Village of Keremeos said it reached an agreement with the association regarding the lease of the property at 17 - 7th Avenue.
"On behalf of the communities of the Similkameen, the Village Council and SCDA Board are proud to support the continued delivery of visitor services that promote local experiences, strengthen regional identity, and welcome travellers to the area," reads the press release.
SCDA were the previous tenant of the village building, but did not renew their lease in December 2024.
In May of this year, the village said ahead of the lease renewal, "there were some issues identified, which Keremeos council wanted to address."
According to the village, those issues were not discussed, and a resolution was not made. Meanwhile, SCDA said they did not choose to leave, but they were given no written option to renew their lease and service agreements, so they left.
After discussions, the two groups came to an agreement this year.
The association is expected to be fully operational in the space once again by January 2026.
