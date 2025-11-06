Penticton News

Princeton RCMP seeking help finding stolen 1928 Ford Model A car and the trailer it was stored in

Seeking stolen antique car

Photo: Princeton RCMP The stolen 1928 Ford Model A car

The Princeton RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in finding an antique vehicle and the trailer it was stored in.

Sgt. Jason Bayda said a 14-foot Cargo Mate enclosed trailer containing a 1928 Ford Model A car was stolen from a property in the 1000 block of Highway 5A, Princeton, sometime between Monday. Nov. 3 and Wednesday, Nov. 5.

"The trailer is black in colour and is enclosed. When stolen, it had the licence plate WNE32A. The Model A is dark blue in colour with black wheels," RCMP said.

Anyone with information regarding this theft or the whereabouts of the trailer or Model A is asked to call the Princeton RCMP at 250-295-6911 or your local police agency and quote Princeton RCMP File 2025-1826.