Penticton News

SOWINS annual gala raises more than $225,000 to support their programs

$225K raised by SOWINS

Photo: SOWINS SOWINS Inspiring Hope Gala raised more than $225,000

The South Okanagan Women in Need Society raised an astonishing amount at their second annual gala fundraiser last weekend.

"Because of the incredible generosity of our community, this year’s Inspiring Hope Gala raised more than $225,000 to support women, youth, and children as they rebuild lives free from violence," they said in social media post.

"To everyone who attended, volunteered, donated, sponsored, or cheered us on from afar, thank you. Your compassion and support are creating safer futures and lasting change right here in the South Okanagan."

SOWINS is a non-profit that provides services for women, youth and children fleeing domestic violence, and they have seen an increase in need in recent years.

Their gala is the main event to raise critical funds for programs and services to helping women and children in the community receive the support they need in their journey to life free of abuse.

The event featured a reception, drinks paired with chef-curated appetizers, photo booths, live music and DJ, silent auction, live auction, games and dancing.

As the organization heads into the holiday season, they now begin their Share the Spirit of Giving campaign, with options to give, including making a donation, sponsoring a family, or building a backpack for someone who may not have a home for the holidays.

Those who would like to donate can head to the SOWINS website online here or contact Adams directly at [email protected] or 250-488-1268 to learn more about the ways to help make the holidays a little brighter for women and families that need support.