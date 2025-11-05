Penticton News

Penticton council hoping to take a stand on public safety through revised bylaw

Stance on public safety

Photo: Castanet City Hall in Penticton.

Penticton council wants to put its foot down regarding discrimination and harassment in local public spaces, choosing to give a preliminary green light to an updated Safe Public Spaces Bylaw.

Key proposed changes include a clearer definition of discriminatory harassment, no solicitation within 5 meters of certain locations such as entrances to financial institutions, schools, senior living facilities, bus stops and more, and fines ranging from $60 to $500 depending on the infraction.

"No one can block or interfere with how a public place is supposed to work. As an example, parks are for everyone to enjoy during the hours they're open. If a group refuses to leave the park after the park closes, they may now face enforcement by way of fine," explained Deanne Burleagh, city bylaw services manager.

One exception is that people may still shelter overnight in parks, to ensure basic rights as per higher laws than the city can enforce.

"Discriminatory harassment" is also a term newly introduced in the proposed bylaw, which covers "anything that could reason reasonably cause offence, humiliation or make someone feel unwelcome in a public space. Simply put, Penticton is taking a clear stance against racism and discrimination in public places."

This is a change in response to concerns from South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services, a non-profit organization that has recently tracked data showing real impacts of racism in the community.

Council voted to give the proposed bylaw its first reading, and it will now be referred to the citizen Public Safety Advisory Committee and the Accessibility Committee to discuss their thoughts and send recommendations to council for consideration at a future meeting.

Mayor Julius Bloomfield was pleased by the proposed updates in the bylaw.

"We’ve heard from residents who feel unsafe or unwelcome in public spaces because of who they are — their race, religion, gender identity or disability. That’s not acceptable. With this bylaw, Penticton is sending a clear message: hate and harassment have no place in our parks, streets or public facilities," Bloomfield said in a press release Wednesday.



“The bylaw also strengthens rules around solicitation, obstruction and public nuisances, while respecting individual rights and freedoms."

Formal adoption of the bylaw, if approval continues, will happen at a later date.