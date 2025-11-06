Penticton News

ICBC warns of false news article claiming seniors must renew driver’s licences

Senior license renewal scam

Photo: Contributed Screenshot of a fake news website telling B.C. seniors to renew their licenses.

ICBC is warning the public of a false news article claiming that seniors across Canada must renew their driver’s licences before next week.

Media Relations Advisor Greg Harper said ICBC understands that a link is being circulated by email.

A Penticton resident reported the link to Castanet and the local ServiceBC centre confirmed that they have been getting reports of people seeing it over social media, and calling in or reporting in person to do as the article claims they should.

The article incorrectly states that seniors need to renew their driver’s licences before Nov. 10, 2025 or they'll face an "automatic suspension under new Canadian driving regulations."

ICBC said in an emailed statement that this information is false and should be disregarded.

"There is no federal law in Canada that would permit this to happen," they said.

"A B.C. driver’s licence expires on your birth date and is valid for five years once renewed."

The provincial Superintendent of Motor Vehicles requires that seniors complete a Driver’s Medical Examination Report (DMER) at the age of 80, 85 and every two years following, to ensure they are fit to drive.

If a further evaluation is required, a senior may also be referred to an Enhanced Road Assessment (ERA).

More information for seniors is available on icbc.com or by calling their customer service line.

It is unclear what the origin of the scam is or its purpose.