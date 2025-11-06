Ogo's Ice Cream gets new owner, new vibe as Après

Penticton News
Ogo's Ice Cream gets new owner, new vibe as Après
Ogo's becomes Après
The old site of Ogo's Ice Cream in Penticton has a new identity, and will be serving up tasty treats year-round.
Located in the 100 block of Main Street, Après is now open for business where Ogo's used to be across from City Hall.
They offer New Zealand–style real fruit ice cream, specialty coffee, smoothies, baked goods, and grab-and-go food such as sandwiches, salads and soups, inspired by après-ski or sun life.
“We love that simple joy of celebrating after doing something you love,” said Erika Makauskas, owner of Après.
“We wanted to make that feeling more universal in Penticton — après everything.”
