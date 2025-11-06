283829
Penticton News  

Penticton Classic curling competition is back in action this weekend

Chelsea Powrie - Nov 5, 2025 / 6:00 pm | Story: 582352

The always-popular Nufloors Penticton Classic is back this month, taking over the Penticton Curling Club with an exciting roster of teams.

From Nov. 6 to 9, catch the action as some of the most dynamic mens teams from around Canada compete for a piece of a collective $100,000 purse.

Tickets are now on sale to secure a spot to see everything unfold live.

Find the full schedule of the tournament and information on tickets online here.

