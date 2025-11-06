Penticton News
Penticton Classic curling competition is back in action this weekend
Curling classic is back
Photo: The Canadian Press
File photo of curling.
The always-popular Nufloors Penticton Classic is back this month, taking over the Penticton Curling Club with an exciting roster of teams.
From Nov. 6 to 9, catch the action as some of the most dynamic mens teams from around Canada compete for a piece of a collective $100,000 purse.
Tickets are now on sale to secure a spot to see everything unfold live.
Find the full schedule of the tournament and information on tickets online here.
More Penticton News
RECENT STORIES
- 10 dead in shootingsTumbler Ridge - 7:38 pm
- Poll: A B.C. election?Poll - 7:30 pm
- 'No' to containers at homesOsoyoos - 7:00 pm
- Free writing workshopVernon - 7:00 pm
- Football returns to WestsideWest Kelowna - 7:00 pm
Real Estate
5220 Sutherland Road
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$920,000
more details
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$920,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Tuna South Okanagan BC SPCA >
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
© 2026 Castanet.net