Summerland Healthcare Auxiliary donates $10K to Canadian Mental Health Association

Photo: CMHA Summerland Healthcare Auxiliary donates $10K to CMHA

The South Okanagan Canadian Mental Health Association gave a heartfelt thank you to the Summerland Healthcare Auxiliary for their generous donation on Wednesday.

The non-profit thrift store donated $10,000 to the CMHA.

"Thanks to their support, we will be able to offer two sessions of our R.I.S.E. Anger Management Program (Releasing and Integrating Strong Emotions), helping individuals in our community navigate and heal through emotional challenges," CMHA said in their post.

"Your kindness and commitment to mental wellness truly make a difference in the lives of so many.Thank you for being champions of change in our community."

To register for the next R.I.S.E. course, call Vince at 250-493-8999.

The Canadian Mental Health Association has been operating its South Okanagan branch since 1991. For more information on the non-profit and its programming, click here.