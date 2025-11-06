Penticton News

Music of John Denver coming to Penticton concert

Denver music in concert

Photo: Rocky Mountain High Concert Rocky Mountain High Concert coming to Penticton.

The music of John Denver is returning to the Okanagan this holiday season, with a live show tour including a stop in Penticton.

A Rocky Mountain High Christmas will take the stage at the Cleland Theatre on Nov. 27.

It is described as a unique take on a traditional tribute act.

"A Rocky Mountain High Christmas doesn’t imitate John Denver — it celebrates his enduring spirit through music and storytelling, guided by the lush arrangements of Denver’s long-time friend and Emmy-winning conductor Lee Holdridge," reads the event description.

"The result is a heartfelt, uplifting concert that feels both timeless and fresh, reminding audiences why Denver’s songs remain a touchstone for generations."

The show is created and produced by Kelowna's Rick Worrall, who is excited to announce plans in the works to coordinate with The Muppets Studio through Disney for a national TV special set in the Canadian Rockies and a subsequent live orchestra tour.

“Bringing together John Denver’s music with the joy and humour of the Muppets feels like the perfect fit,” said Worrall.

“It’s family, it’s heart, it’s laughter — everything John’s music has always represented.”

In the meantime, fans can catch the original show live in Penticton Nov. 27 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are now on sale online here.