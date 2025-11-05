Penticton News

B.C.'s police watchdog seeking footage of Halloween crash in Penticton

Seeking footage of crash

Photo: CTV News IIO investigating Penticton crash.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC is asking for witnesses to a crash on October 31, 2025.



"Information provided to the IIO by the affected person states that between 9 and 10 p.m., he was stopped by police while driving a black Suzuki GSXR 600 motorcycle westbound on the 100-block of Green Mountain Road," reads a press release from IIO, the province's independent police watchdog.



"There was reportedly a collision between a police vehicle and the motorcycle the man was driving, which occurred somewhere on the road between a gas station and storage centre. The man was then reportedly released by police following the collision."



IIO will be considering the following factors:

If there has been an injury that meets the threshold of serious harm, as defined by the Police Act, or a death

If there is a connection between the serious harm/death and officer or detention guard action or inaction

"If both conditions are met, the investigation will continue to examine all available evidence to determine what occurred. At the conclusion of the investigation, the chief civilian director will consider whether there are reasonable grounds to believe that an offence may have occurred," explains the press release.

Any witnesses with video footage or who witnessed the crash who have not already come forward are asked to contact IIO toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.