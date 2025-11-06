Penticton News

Security footage captures truck backing into historic Hedley Country Market building multiple times

Contributed Viktorya Bratt

Tenants of a historic building in Hedley were woken up on Sunday morning to shaking, as a pick-up truck backed into the building's back door multiple times.

Viktorya Bratt, one of the owners of the Hedley Country Market, said they got a call from her upstairs tenant at roughly 1:30 in the morning.

"So these guys were ramming into a 1904 building, and they're lucky that they didn't succeed [in breaking in]," she said.

"Because if they did, they would have gone into our bathroom, and there's a gas line there, and it would have been bad news."

Bratt said they did damage the frame around the door, but it looks to be mostly cosmetic.

"They bashed it up pretty good with their hitch; they smashed in the building three times. They were trying to break the door down, but it's a metal reinforced door," she said.

"It's just a bunch of bulls*** is how we're feeling."

The owner said she was relieved that more damage wasn't done to the building, built well over a century ago.

"It's upsetting to think that somebody would do this. We're a small mom-and-pop shop. Don't mess with tiny little businesses like this," she said.

Bratt said they believe the truck headed up to Apex after trying to get into their shop, as a truck by the same description was also caught on camera, with two men seen rummaging around outside the maintenance shop later that morning.

The incidents were reported to the RCMP, and Castanet has reached out to police for more information.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or tip anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.southokanagancrimestoppers.ca.