Penticton News

Province may explore 'reallocating the funds' for tiny homes project Penticton council delayed

Tiny home funds not forever

Photo: Castanet Penticton city hall.

Penticton city council's choice to delay accepting provincial money for a transitional housing program may end up with the province taking the money elsewhere.

At Tuesday's contentious meeting, council voted to delay potential approval of a temporary use permit for a Heart and Hearth 50-unit transitional housing project, fully funded by the province and aimed at helping alleviate the issue of growing homeless encampments in the city.

The TUP would have allowed the project, which is not a shelter but would include 24//7 staffing and connections to further support for those who live at the location, to operate for three years at the corner of Okanagan Avenue and Dartmouth Road, currently a dog run.

Community concerns were cited by councillors, mainly concerns over the designation of it being a "wet" facility with an overdose prevention site as is standard under Heart and Hearth funding.

Mayor Julius Bloomfield and Coun. Isaac Gilbert spoke in favour of moving forward, while Coun. Campbell Watt expressed a desire not to be pressured by provincial timelines.

City staff also noted they have spent a lot of time advocating that the province extend the Heart and Hearth program to Penticton, and some noted there would be a risk of having to start from scratch should council reject the offer now.

Council ultimately voted, with Gilbert in opposition, to delay the decision until their Dec. 2 meeting. They plan to hold a public information session in the interim.

Provincial response

Following the decision, the Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs Christine Boyle continued to urge the importance of the project, while also noting the province's funding offer is not open ended.

"The City of Penticton has strongly advocated to the Province for HEART and HEARTH (homeless and encampment response and temporary housing solutions) funding to help bring people indoors and away from unsafe encampments, and the province, along with BC Housing, have responded to the request in good faith," Boyle said in a response to questions from Castanet.

"If the city is not able to approve this temporary use permit, then we will have to explore reallocating the funding to another community. There are many communities that have asked for this program just like Penticton has."

Boyle said the program requires municipal cooperation through expediting approvals and permits to get the project going. BC Housing had, ahead of the meeting, committed to "develop a local community safety plan with the operator, RCMP, Penticton Fire Department, City Bylaw Services and 100 More Homes to ensure the success of this project for people."

She added: "These proposed supportive homes are much needed in Penticton, a community that is facing increasing pressures when it comes to homelessness. The project will provide stability for tenants and support services matched to individual needs, so tenants have the capacity and guard rails to move forward with their lives."

Success elsewhere, and next steps

The Heart and Hearth tiny homes program rolled out in Kelowna last year, and has so far reportedly seen success.

"We’ve seen this model work in Kelowna, where we have three sites with a total of nearly 180 temporary homes that are meeting the urgent and ongoing need to provide housing for people at risk of or experiencing homelessness there," Boyle said.

Mayor Tom Dyas of Kelowna submitted a letter to Penticton council before Tuesday's meeting, praising the project.

"Homelessness is a complex challenge, but we’re making real progress. Throughout B.C., more people are moving from encampments into safe, stable housing with the supports they need. In Penticton, we know there’s an urgent need for more," Boyle said.

After voting against the TUP and for the delay, Penticton city councillor Shannon Stewart asked her colleagues around the table to commit to a tour of the tiny homes in Kelowna, before the Dec. 2 meeting.

All agreed, and staff confirmed they could set it up.

No date has yet been set for the local public information session.