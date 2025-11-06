Penticton News

Community fundraiser supports Penticton’s arts community and the Elks Hall

Supporting the arts scene

Photo: Unite the Arts Penticton's Elevate the Arts fundraising auction kicks off

A new community-wide fundraiser to celebrate the "arts and culture of Penticton" has been announced.

Unite the Arts shared on Wednesday that Elevate the Arts has kicked off, with a live event to top it off on Friday, Dec. 5 at the Elks Hall.

The event features an online and live auction, dinner, Bingo, and festive cheer as the holiday season nears.

"The fundraiser began as a way to support The Dream Café, which closed its doors in September due to financial challenges," the Unite the Arts team said.

"Many of the items up for bid will be familiar to Dream Café fans — pieces that helped shape the beloved venue’s unique and welcoming ambience. Funds raised will help the Dream “close off in a good way” while supporting its hopeful re-emergence as a non-profit charitable society."

The event plans have expanded into a community-wide collaboration, with arts organizations and charitable groups donating to the auction and sharing in the proceeds.

"The goal is to make Elevate the Arts an annual event — a joyful celebration of our creative community in snpintktn (Penticton) on the unceded ancestral territory of the syilx (Okanagan) Peoples."

Proceeds from dinner and drink sales will support the Elks’ elevator project, helping to install an elevator to make the upstairs dance hall accessible to everyone.

The online auction is already live at 32auctions.com/elevatethearts, where you can view and bid on all items, as well as find event details and updates.

The live auction and bingo will be hosted by Paul Crawford, the former curator of the Penticton Art Gallery.

Tickets for the live event are $30 which includes dinner, a drink, Auction Bidding Card, and Bingo Card.

They can be purchased now at the Elks Hall. Organizers said the online sales will be coming soon.