Penticton News

Penticton council gives green light to third local McDonald's, pending final provincial approval

Third McDonald's green lit

Photo: City of Penticton Council on board with future site of new McDonald's in Penticton.

Penticton council has green-lit rezoning for the city's third McDonald's.

The proposed project at 698 Eckhardt Avenue required rezoning the property from "General Industrial" to "General Commercial" to allow the restaurant development.

The property currently contains one small vacant building in the northeast corner, with the remainder of the site being used for vehicle parking.

It is also located within the the northwestern area of the city, which has been billed as the "North Gateway" and is the subject of long-term development plans.

Developers said the single-story restaurant would have a dual-lane drive-thru, along with 29 parking spaces, including two accessible stalls and a loading area.

Council previously unanimously approved the first reading of the zoning amendment, sending it to a public hearing that took place Tuesday evening.

Some members of the public sent letters and attended the hearing, with concerns ranging from supporting an American chain to increased traffic to increased emissions from idling in the drive-thru.

City manager of development services Blake Laven noted there is no city policy against drive-thrus in that area of town, and that the plan will be reviewed by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to ensure traffic issues are not compounded, and they must sign off before formal bylaw adoption.

There is also an existing drive thru right across the street, the Triple O's at Chevron.

A representative from the developers was in attendance, who assured those listening that McDonald's use of a dual-lane drive aisle, similar to the setup of the McDonald's on Main Street, which she said reduces idling and wait time for vehicles.

Photo: Contributed Schematic of proposed McDonald's with dual-lane design

Despite the concerns raised, council did not discuss the matter further following the public hearing.

Council voted nearly unanimously, with Coun. Isaac Gilbert opposed, to give second and third reading to the rezoning, with the final hurdle being MOTI approval before formal adoption.