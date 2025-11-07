Penticton News
Penticton Firefighters are growing moustaches in support of Movember
Photo: Penticton Firefighters Charitable Society
This November, Penticton firefighters will be letting their facial hair grow to support men’s mental health and cancer research.
The Penticton Fire Department announced their moustache movement on Tuesday.
Movember is a global charity for men's health where participants will choose to shave down at the start of the month and then grow a new moustache for the month of November.
Since 2003, more than 1,250 men’s health initiatives have been supported from Movember.
To support the PFD members, head online here to donate and watch their progress.
