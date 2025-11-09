Penticton News

City of Penticton, RDOS facilities closed on Tuesday in honour of Remembrance Day

Remembrance Day closures

Photo: The Royal Canadian Legion Every year, from the last Friday of October to Remembrance Day, tens of millions of Canadians wear a red poppy to honour Canada’s veterans.

Multiple municipality-operated buildings will be will be closed or have altered hours on Tuesday for Remembrance Day.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and City of Penticton shared the announcement on Wednesday ahead of the holiday on Nov. 11

Penticton's City Hall, City Yards, McLaren Arena, Penticton Library and Penticton Museum & Archives will be closed on Tuesday for Remembrance Day.

The Community Centre will be open with modified hours on the holiday Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The RDOS main office and the Okanagan Falls Community Services office will be closed Tuesday.

The Okanagan Falls Landfill, Oliver Landfill, and Keremeos Transfer Station will be closed Tuesday, while the Campbell Mountain Landfill will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

The Similkameen Recreation Centre office will be closed Tuesday, while the recreation centre will remain open for bookings, and the gym will be open for pass-holders

The Similkameen Visitor Centre and Okanagan Falls Recreation Centre will all be closed on Tuesday.

RDOS offices and facilities will return to regular hours on Wednesday.

Remembrance Day ceremonies will be taking place on Tuesday, with the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 40 parade starting at Penticton Trade and Convention Centre parking lot at 10 a.m., followed by a ceremony inside the facility at 10:45 a.m.

People can also choose to attend the outdoor cenotaph ceremony at 10:30 a.m. at Veteran’s Park in the 100 block of Main Street.