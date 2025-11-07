Penticton News

Penticton announces annual free parking days during holiday season

Free holiday parking

Photo: Chelsea Powrie Street parking free in downtown Penticton on select holiday season weekends.

Street parking will be free in downtown Penticton on Fridays and Saturdays this holiday season.

Starting Nov. 28, all city-owned metered spots downtown will not require payment, as part of an encouragement to shop local.

"Parking is limited to two free hours, to ensure spaces open up at regular intervals, and only applies to on-street parking pay stations and metered stalls," reads a press release from the city.

"City parking lots and private parking lots are not included. Regular on-street parking rates will resume on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025."

The city adds: "Parking is limited to two free hours, to ensure spaces open up at regular intervals, and only applies to on-street parking pay stations and metered stalls. City parking lots and private parking lots are not included. Regular on-street parking rates will resume on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025."

The initiative will cost the city $2,500 per day in lost revenue, or roughly $25,000 total, a choice that was made by council to support local downtown businesses.

As always, Sunday parking is free.