Penticton announces annual free parking days during holiday season
Free holiday parking
Street parking will be free in downtown Penticton on Fridays and Saturdays this holiday season.
Starting Nov. 28, all city-owned metered spots downtown will not require payment, as part of an encouragement to shop local.
"Parking is limited to two free hours, to ensure spaces open up at regular intervals, and only applies to on-street parking pay stations and metered stalls," reads a press release from the city.
"City parking lots and private parking lots are not included. Regular on-street parking rates will resume on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025."
The city adds: "Parking is limited to two free hours, to ensure spaces open up at regular intervals, and only applies to on-street parking pay stations and metered stalls. City parking lots and private parking lots are not included. Regular on-street parking rates will resume on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025."
The initiative will cost the city $2,500 per day in lost revenue, or roughly $25,000 total, a choice that was made by council to support local downtown businesses.
As always, Sunday parking is free.
More Penticton News
- Elks make donationKamloops - 6:00 pm
- More than law enforcersTumbler Ridge - 5:30 pm
- Nettwerk group nets $300MBusiness - 5:14 pm
- Recessions reward boringBC - 5:12 pm
- Some budget savings foundWest Kelowna - 5:05 pm
0 bedrooms 1 baths
$358,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Sophia South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel