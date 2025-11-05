Penticton News
Lower Similkameen Indian Band issues slope monitor warning due to incoming weather
LSIB issues slope warning
Photo: LSIB
Lower Similkameen Indian Band offices
A slope monitor warning has been issued by the Lower Similkameen Indian Band.
In a statement, the LSIB noted the warning was issued by an automated system for the Ashnola and Chopaka areas. The warning will be in effect from 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 5, until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 8.
“This warning coincides with an incoming weather system entering the southern Interior region,” the statement said.
“At this time this is only a warning that slopes may be compromised by incoming weather. This is not an alert.”
LSIB said it will continue to proactively monitor the situation.
Anyone who spots slope movement is asked to get to a safe place and then call 911 to report it.
