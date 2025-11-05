Penticton News

Bearded dragon found in neighbour's garden months after escaping from Penticton home

Escaped lizard back home

Photo: Annie Huang Beardy was found in a garden in Penticton's West Bench area on Tuesday

A bearded dragon with a penchant for pushing his way out of his cage and running wild into the Penticton outdoors has found his way home after being missing for months.

Roxanne Zeiler said her grandson's bearded dragon — named Beardy — had been missing since August.

This was the second time the reptile had gotten out recently, first escaping earlier in the summer when his cage wasn't latched properly.

"We leave the sliding door open because we have two dogs," Zeiler said.

"He's notorious for banging his nose on his cage door, and he obviously banged on it and, went 'Oh, it's open, so I'm gonna jump out.'"

About a month after that, somebody found Beardy sunbathing on their fence.

Unfortunately, in August, the latch didn't catch once again, and Beardy took the chance to head out from his cage and into the neighbourhood.

Zeiler said the family had security footage at one point of him running towards the garden, so they thought he might just have been hanging out in there.

"We searched and searched our yard for days, and then all of a sudden, somebody in the Red Wing area told us that he was there," she said.

The lady who found him was too scared to pick him up — which Zeiler said she doesn't blame her for — and he got away by the time her husband showed up.

As weeks went by with no sightings and the weather temperature dropped down, the family started losing hope that Beardy would return.

"[We thought] he's got to be dead by now. There's just no way, because it's been so cold out," Zeiler said.

That was until she spotted a post on a West Bench Facebook page which said someone had found a lizard in their garden.

"I actually just got back today, and I, no joke, I literally opened up his cage and touched his sand. I really miss him," she said.

"It's so sad to see his cage empty and bam. I just literally sat down after that, looked on the internet, and there it was on the West Bench site."

The homeowner who found Beardy said she thought he was a snake first.

"I looked, and [thought] 'No, a snake doesn't look like that.' So I look closely, and said 'Oh, my God, it's a lizard,'" Annie Huang said.

"It was huge, one foot long, probably one and a half foot long."

Huang said she went and told her family, who told her to bring the reptile inside. She was nervous to grab it, so used a cardboard box to pick it up before posting on Facebook.

"My daughter said because I have a lot of vegetable that he must've been eating in my garden," Huang said.

When Zeiler showed up shortly after, Huang said she could tell how happy she was. Beardy has a crooked tail, so it was easy for the family to know it was him.

"Soon as I started petting him. He just closed his eyes," Zeiler said.

"He was really attached to my husband, so I was just telling the lady, when he comes home from work, he could see my husband and he will frantically bang his nose on the glass, until my husband picks him up and brings him out."

Beardy is a little more tan and has lost some weight, but is otherwise back in his fully latched cage getting fed his favourites.

"Too bad we didn't have a Go Pro on his head. I could just imagine what kind of adventures he's been on," Zeiler said with a laugh.