Penticton council delays decision on tiny homes for the homeless

Photo: Castanet Penticton city hall.

Penticton city council has temporarily shot down a provincially-funded tiny homes project aimed at getting people out of encampments and on a path to permanent housing.

At a tense meeting on Tuesday, council sparred over whether to grant a Temporary Use Permit to BC Housing for a 50-unit "tiny homes" project billed as a transitional, temporary option for individuals experiencing homelessness that would operate over a three-year period.

The province recently approved funding for the project, subject to council allowing city land to be used.

The proposal

The project would use city-owned 616 Okanagan Avenue East and 2088 Dartmouth Road, currently used as a dog run area, which is on industrial land and was already slated for eventual closure.

The stated goal is to offer a step up to unhoused individuals in the city. In recent months, an infamous encampment off Fairview Road has been a growing source of contention in the city.

"Structures [at the encampment] are increasing, with fire risks and fire response a routine occurrence, as well as just an overall accumulation of risks all around since January 2025," said Julie Czeck, the city's general manager of public safety.

Photo: City of Penticton Fairview encampment fire in Penticton.

"Transitional housing is a critical step to break the cycle. Our shelters are at capacity, people are living outdoors, and there are currently very few pathways to stability."

The tiny homes project, which is not a shelter, would be provincially funded through the Heart and Hearth program. It would include 24/7 staffing and connections to further support for those who live at the location.

"The bottom line is the province is providing real resources, capital staffing and wraparound support to fulfill its mandate and help Penticton move from crisis management to stability," Czeck said.

A similar program has seen success in Kelowna in recent years.

Community feedback

More than 200 pages of correspondence from the public were received by the deadline ahead of Tuesday's council meeting.

"A lot of letters in support, as well as letters with questions and opposition or requests for support for the project, but wanting to see the project in a different location," said Blake Laven, Penticton's general manager of development services.

Some common concerns included the project being too close to the Wiltse neighbourhood and its schools and childcare, misuse of industrial land and loss of the dog run area.

Laven said the program adheres to guidelines regarding distance from residential areas and schools, and notes the nature of the request to council.

"It's a temporary use permit, not a rezoning. It won't permanently change the land use on this property ... [it] is planned to be used for city yards operations in the long term, which is still the plan. This is temporary in nature," Laven explained.

Another major concern was the lack of community input. A citizen group came together, airing concerns about the rapid timeline, starting an online petition asking council to, at a minimum, delay granting the TUP until more consultation could be done. The petition had over 1,400 signatures as of Tuesday.

Laven said that the city has adhered to "all our statutory requirements for notification" and that there is a reason for the perceived rush: Provincial funding, which, according to staff, is on a strict timeline.

Council response

City council was divided on the issue. Coun. Campbell Watt voiced his concerns with capitulating to perceived provincial pressure over funding.

"If delaying this by two or three weeks is the difference on whether Penticton's worth giving funding to or not, that's a whole different set of questions," Watt said.

"I'm certainly skeptical of needing to appease the province before our community as a criteria."

Watt also expressed concerns with requirements at the proposed development.

The Heart and Hearth funding is for what is colloquially termed "wet" housing — meaning, substance use is permissible at their funded locations. The proposed Penticton location would have an Overdose Prevention Site.

Funding through that program means acceptance of the "wet" designation. The funding is not slated for "dry" facilities, which mandate that residents or renters are substance-free.

Mayor Julius Bloomfield said he has been thinking about this issue for weeks, and speaking to locals, as well as wrestling with his own concerns about a "wet" facility.

He came around to the concept.

"The more I investigated, the more I looked at the data, the more that I spoke to people who dealt with this situation on a daily basis, I understood that perhaps this is the best way to operate a facility such as this, and I know that that's challenging for a lot of people," Bloomfield said, adding that he has heard from paramedics that it is far better to respond to locations with supervised sites for usage rather than private residences.

He urged council to approve the TUP for the location, to let the project move forward, and, ostensibly, provide somewhere for eligible people in the Fairview encampment to move.

"If we say no, then the encampment stays, simple as that, because there's nowhere for them to go. We are saying that we are okay with an encampment and we're okay with people camping in the parks because we have no accommodation for them to be moved into," Bloomfield said.

Coun. Campbell Watt immediately pushed back, advocating for a delayed decision until the Dec. 2 council meeting and that city staff ask the province to find a "Penticton version" of the Heart and Hearth program.

"My mandate is not to have an inhalant or injection site on it. What I'm asking for this is that we work with our community to find ground that we can all work together on," Watt said.

Coun. Isaac Gilbert had concerns.

"I do not believe that there is enough time before Dec. 2 to have meaningful conversation with the community and BC Housing to be able to change a program that is mandated by the province," Gilbert said.

"That would have to be a much longer advocacy route than doing this within a month."

Next steps

Council ultimately voted to postpone consideration of the TUP until Dec. 2. Gilbert was the sole councillor opposed, and Bloomfield voted in favour with the caveat that it was because he wanted to "keep the conversation going with the province."

They voted to hold a public information session in collaboration with BC Housing to learn more about Heart and Hearth prior to that meeting. Whether BC Housing will be available for that meeting on that timeline was not confirmed.

The matter will also be sent to the citizen Public Safety Advisory Committee, which sends recommendations to council, on Nov. 12.