Chief Keith Crow elected to third term at Lower Similkameen Indian Band

Photo: Lower Simileameen Indian Band (Facebook) LSIB Chief Keith Crow being sworn in for a third time.

Lower Similkameen Indian Band Chief Keith Crow has been re-elected for the third time as band leader following a fall election.

In a Tuesday press release, LSIB said incumbent Crow won by 104 votes of 156 total ballots. Rick Kruger received 52 votes.

"Chief Crow has already served 12 years on council, and this will be his third tenure as chief," reads the release.

Additionally, Janet Terbasket was re-elected to her position as councillor.

Terbasket earned 65 votes, while challengers Matilda Allison and Wendy Hawkes received 60 and 32 votes respectively. A total of 157 councillor votes were cast.

"Councilor Terbasket has served a total of 8 years on Council, and this will be another four-year term for her," the LSIB said.

"The two other Councilor positions are currently held by Councilors Julia Petersen and Jackie Tallio, who are in the middle of their elected terms."

LSIB added Peterson and Tallio's current terms will conclude in 2027, leading to another election on a staggered schedule.

Crow and Terbasket were sworn in Tuesday at 11 a.m.