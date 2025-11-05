Penticton News

Penticton Industrial Development Association hopes to see greater investments in attraction, retention

Key part of city's economy

Casey Richardson

“Community Cornerstones” is a series highlighting the industrial sector in Penticton.

Through decades of growth after the city first established an industrial park in the 1960s, Penticton's industrial area now contributes a total economic impact of between $800 million to $1 billion a year.

Frank Conci, Penticton Industrial Development Association (PIDA) President, said the association works to bring more businesses to the area while acting as a sounding board for business owners to address issues and concerns.

"It's hard to appreciate that you're bringing in half a billion dollars every year from outside the city, outside the province, outside the country, and that's all just that's new money," he said.

"Stuff going on in Penticton is being distributed worldwide, into Australia, the Middle East, Europe, and South America. There are so many different things that are going on up here."

Conci said the last time a survey was completed back in 2022, the area was looking at about $500 million a year in direct sales.

"We've had different times when we've had great economic development going on in Penticton, and it attracted businesses. We haven't had economic development for the industrial area for quite a number of years, and so that sort of thing has kind of lapsed," Conci said.

Penticton's Peerless Limited was sold to Doepker Group back in March, which ended up moving manufacturing operations to Saskatchewan.

The company has been in Penticton since 1973, and Conci said it's been a big loss.

"We need to see much greater investments in attraction and retention for the industrial area here. There's fierce competition for these kinds of businesses because of the money they bring into a community, and for the salaries that they pay," he said.

"All up and down the valley, right across Canada, everybody wants the industrial companies to come to their town so we have to compete."

Conci said the area also faces a few transportation issues, because it's difficult to get in and out of the park.

"When this was first put here, Main Street was the highway. But now the highways are farther away, and it's a little more work to get there, back and forth, so that's a bit of an issue too."

Conci and PIDA encourage locals to come visit the area and learn more about the businesses in it.

"There are some pretty neat things going on in here. We use robots. There are computer-controlled machines. Where we're sending stuff for carbon capture from some of our places, and the foundry here ships castings all over the world."

For more information on PIDA, visit its website, here.