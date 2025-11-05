Penticton News

Penticton gym hosting fundraising rides this month in support of couple in need and OSNS

Spin classes support locals

Photo: PURE Gym Join Pure for a special ride for Brandi & David, in support of Lyme Disease Awareness.

Come join Penticton Pure Gym & Juicery this month for two classes helping local causes important to the team.

First up on Sunday, Nov. 9, the gym will be hosting a fundraising ride in support of one of its own instructors and her husband, who is battling Lyme disease.

"Join us for a special ride for Brandi & David, as we come together in support of Lyme disease awareness. This class is more than just a workout — it’s a moment to move for a cause, raise awareness and show love and strength for those navigating Lyme disease," Pure said in its post.

All of the proceeds will go directly to Brandi Johnstone said her husband, David Johnstone, has been battling Lyme disease and multiple co-infections for the past year and a half.

"Let’s fill the room with energy, hope, and community."

Cash donations of a minimum $25 will be collected at the door or can be sent via their GoFundMe link. The class kicks off at 8:15 a.m.

Then, on Nov. 29, come back to the spin studio for a special fundraising ride in support of the OSNS Child & Youth Development Centre and their Share-A-Smile campaign.

"OSNS provides essential therapies, programs, and developmental support for children and families right here in our community," Pure said.

"All proceeds from this class will be donated directly to the fundraiser to help OSNS continue their incredible work."

The gym will be collecting a minimum donation of $20 for the class, but people are welcome to contribute more. The OSNS Share-A-Smile Fundraiser Ride begins at 9:30 a.m.

"Come move, sweat, and give back — together we can help spread a few more smiles across Penticton."

Head to the Pure website here or App to book your bike.