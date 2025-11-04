Penticton News

Have your say on new Penticton McDonald's proposal

McDonald's public hearing

Photo: City of Penticton Public hearing regarding proposed new McDonald's in Penticton.

Have your say on a new McDonald's proposed in Penticton's north end.

City council will hold a public hearing this evening, Nov. 4, at 6 p.m., regarding the future of 698 Eckhardt Avenue West.

The proposed project of the city's third McDonald's will required rezoning the property from "General Industrial" to "General Commercial" to allow the restaurant development.

The property currently contains one small vacant building in the northeast corner, with the remainder of the site being used for vehicle parking.

It is also located within the the northwestern area of the city, which has been billed as the "North Gateway" and is the subject of long-term development plans.

Developers said the single-story restaurant would have a dual-lane drive-thru, along with 29 parking spaces, including two accessible stalls and a loading area.

Council previously unanimously approved the first reading of the zoning amendment, sending it to the public hearing.

Citizens can participate in the hearing in person or via telephone/Zoom. For more information on how to participate and to read the bylaws in question, click here.