Construction equipment worth over $70,000 stolen from Cathedral Lodge Bridge site

A theft of over $70,000 in construction equipment occurred at the Similkameen's Cathedral Lodge Bridge overnight in late October.

According to a Lower Similkameen Indian Band press release, the theft happened at a construction site by the bridge between Oct. 30 and 31.

"The theft included regular construction equipment, specialized equipment, and damages to property," reads the press release.

The LSIB said thieves stole from multiple companies on site. Keremeos RCMP and other agencies are investigating.

Those with information or game cameras in the area are asked to contact Keremeos RCMP at 250-499-5511 and quote file number 2025-1412.