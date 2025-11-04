Penticton News
Construction equipment worth over $70,000 stolen from Cathedral Lodge Bridge site
$70K in equipment stolen
Photo: File photo
RCMP vehicle.
A theft of over $70,000 in construction equipment occurred at the Similkameen's Cathedral Lodge Bridge overnight in late October.
According to a Lower Similkameen Indian Band press release, the theft happened at a construction site by the bridge between Oct. 30 and 31.
"The theft included regular construction equipment, specialized equipment, and damages to property," reads the press release.
The LSIB said thieves stole from multiple companies on site. Keremeos RCMP and other agencies are investigating.
Those with information or game cameras in the area are asked to contact Keremeos RCMP at 250-499-5511 and quote file number 2025-1412.
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
