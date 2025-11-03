Penticton News

Register now for an employer booth at the South Okanagan's biggest job fair

Photo: City of Penticton Employers can register now for Penticton's annual massive job fair.

Registration is now open for the Start Here Penticton Job fair this spring.

On March 18, 2026 at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre, the largest job fair in the South Okanagan will take place, and now is the time for employers to secure their booths.

“This event is an opportunity to bring everybody together under one roof to meet face-to-face and learn about one another,” said Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services.

“Penticton has a broad variety of organizations and employers based here – and those who attend are often surprised by the quality and diversity of jobs available within this community.”

Limited space is available, so any employers looking for anything from seasonal to part-time to full-time work is encouraged to book their spot and meet all the potential employees who will attend the free conference.

An early-bird rate for employer booths is offered until Nov. 30, 2025 at penticton.ca/jobfair.

“Last year’s event shattered previous attendance records and we’re proud to see how this event continues to grow,” said Michael Magnusson, executive director of the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce, which presents the event in concert with the city.

“For businesses seeking to hire in 2026, not only is the Job Fair an opportunity to meet your potential next hire, but also to showcase your place of work to the greater community.”

WorkBC will be presenting free information sessions throughout the day.

“Looking for a new job can be a challenging experience,” said Cary Berger, community engagement manager of WorkBC Centre South Okanagan. “It’s important to know that there are resources available to help you prepare and present yourself so that you can put your best foot forward.”

Job seekers attend for free. It is optional to register ahead of time at penticton.ca/jobfair to give organizers a better idea of attendance numbers, or show up on the day.