Remembrance Day banners honouring fallen locals now installed around Penticton
Banners of Remembrance
Remembrance Day banners are now in place around Penticton, honouring the memory of locals who gave their lives in service during the First and Second World Wars.
In total, there are 12 banners, which includes six new ones this year.
The banners show each serviceperson's image, their rank, and unit name.
They are: Ross Marshall Murray, Roy Vicars Atkinson, Gregor Stephen Moore, Leslie Frank Bull, John Meredith Routh, Gordon Sidney Finch, Leonard V. Adams, James Esmond Clarke, George Clifford DeBeck, Donald B. Hillard, Jack H. Sammet, William J. Nesbit.
You can read more details about each of them online here.
The city is set to host a Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 11. Royal Canadian Legion Branch 40 will gather at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre at 10 a.m., to be followed by a ceremony indoors at 10:45 a.m.
There will also be a cenotaph ceremony starting at 10:30 a.m. at Veteran's Park downtown.
