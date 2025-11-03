Penticton News

Beat the fall chill with cozy Penticton-area staycation ideas

Photo: Instagram @eatelma Cozy food is just one way to battle back against fall chilly weather

Escape the dreary weather and warm up in one of these cozy Penticton spaces - and treat yourself to a staycation while you’re at it.

The Neighbors Guest House is the perfect hideaway for a staycation, offering up a hot tub, private patio and BBQ.

“Guests love the comfortable bed and gourmet kitchen,” said owner Shelly Baker. “What we hear most is that it feels like we have thought of everything that someone might need, which is always a very high compliment.”

Baker said when she and partner Ken purchased the property in 2019, the garage had “been converted partially to a living space but the city had told the previous owner that it could not be lived in.”

“Ken and I worked for over a year on renovating the garage and bringing it up to code,” said Baker.

“When we were renovating and designing our main goal was to provide a place that we would love to stay. Our guest house is warm and inviting because it feels like the best version of home. Warm and cozy when it is cold out and light and breezy in summer.”

Situated between Okanagan Lake and the Apex Mountain shuttle pick-up lot, The Neighbors Guest House gives you the choice between a short walk to restaurants on Lakeshore Drive for a hot drink and bonfire on the beach, or to a day on the slopes.

Charge your car with the EV charger and know you’re secure with the private, gated parking offered. The guest house is suitable for couples or families up to five people.

Check them out on AirBnb online here.

If you’re looking to get out of the hustle and bustle of Penticton while still within city limits, and perhaps check out a winery or two still open for the fall, the guest house at Four Shadows Vineyard and Winery is the perfect spot.

Described as a spot for a “private, romantic and relaxing get away,” the guest house features “a queen size bed made with fresh linens and the coziness of the vaulted ceiling with exposed beams makes for a natural relaxation.”

At 600 square feet, the guest house is suitable for three guests.

“The french patio doors open onto the outdoor deck where you will be welcomed by comfortable seating and a BBQ [with] a great view over (the) vineyard.”

The guest house features everything you need to enjoy the ultimate staycation in the vines - be sure to check it out online here.

It isn’t the ultimate getaway or staycation without the warm comfort of a delicious, hot meal - and Elma on Penticton’s Lakeshore Drive boasts a menu perfect for just that.

Described as “Turkish inspired … infused with local ingredients,” you’ll “Discover the artistry of flavours inspired by timeless Turkish traditions and crafted for modern tastes with an infusion of ingredients that provide that distinct Okanagan feel and flavour to make our guests feel right at home.”

Decor is sourced from Turkey, and “Elma’s space is a reflection of our philosophy — warm, welcoming, and thoughtfully curated. From softly lit corners to communal tables, every detail is designed to invite connection, comfort, and conversation. Our big, bright space features tiles, lighting and décor sourced in our native Turkey and also helps to highlight the scenic backdrop around us.”

The restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Enjoy brunch Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Elma is located at 994 Lakeshore Dr. Visit them online at eatatelma.com

