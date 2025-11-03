Video: Penticton RCMP seek to identify woman who stole patio furniture overnight
Thief snags patio furniture
Penticton RCMP are hoping to identify a woman caught stealing patio furniture on camera Saturday overnight.
At around 2:22 a.m., a rattan-style patio chair and matching coffee table were stolen in the 260 block of Bassett Street.
"A woman was captured on video entering the front veranda of a home several times, where she stole a small patio table and chair," Penticton RCMP said in a Sunday press release.
"The suspect is described as a female wearing a black leather jacket with a brown stripe across the back and chest, a white hoodie, white pants, white shoes, and carrying a large black purse."
Anyone who can identify the woman or has seen the furniture are asked to contact Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300, or tip anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.southokanagancrimestoppers.ca.
