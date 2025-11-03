Penticton News

RDOS finalizes $10.2M building purchase on Skaha Lake Road

RDOS acquires new space

Photo: File photo RDOS purchases new corporate building in South Penticton

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen will be moving to a new location at Skaha Lake Road after an anticipated sale was finalized on Oct. 15.

The purchase totalled $10.2 million, sold by Unison HM Commercial Realty, for the property at 3547 Skaha Lake Road in South Penticton.

"This property—an established commercial asset in a prominent lakeside location—was evaluated for its potential to serve public-sector needs and strengthen regional operational infrastructure," reads a Unison HM Commercial Realty press release.

Earlier in July, at least 10 per cent of RDOS residents approved the district's borrowing of $10 million through the Municipal Finance Authority of BC.

Staff noted the loan could potentially be recovered from the sale of the current RDOS head office, located at 101 Martin Street.

The move will effectively relocate 120 RDOS full-time employees into the former home of Windwards Software Systems.

RDOS has said it plans to consolidate three existing office locations into one centralized facility and allow for a purpose-built Emergency Operations Centre. The new space would also provide dedicated space for board and committee meetings, it added.

The current RDOS head office, located at 101 Martin Street in downtown Penticton, was built in 1981 and has undergone structural and geotechnical assessments and received renovations in 2015 and 2016.

Staff have said the Martin Street building no longer meets the municipality's needs, and the new location should last well into the future.